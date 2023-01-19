#3 Purdue goes into Williams Arena and dominates the Golden Gophers from start to finish.

Braden Smith threatened a triple-double, Zach Edey didn't half to do much, and Purdue's defense tied a school record in Purdue's dominating, 61-39, win over Minnesota on the road.



Braden Smith looked like he might have a triple-double, but Purdue's lead allowed him and the rest of the starters to rest the final five minutes of the game while Purdue's defense never allowed Minnesota into the game.



Smith finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assist. Edey was the only other Boilermaker in double-figures, scoring 12 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.



Purdue gave up just 12 points to Minnesota in the first half, tying its school record for lowest point total given up in a first half. Minnesota shot 17 of 54 for 31% in the game.



Joshua Ola-Joseph was the only Golden Gopher in double-figures with 11 points.







Braden Smith Shines

It was Fletcher Loyer that looked like the best guard on the floor throughout the last two weeks for Purdue. This game, it was Braden Smith, Painter's other true freshman guard, who took over for Purdue early and continued to show off his all-around game. Braden Smith went into half with an impressive all-around stat line, doing a bit of everything, scoring 9 points, grabbing 6 boards, and assisting on 5 field goals. He didn't let up in the second half, scoring early and often, inside and outside. Smith might have threatened a triple-double, but with Purdue up 20+ in the second half, he finishes the game with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in 27 minutes.



Zach Edey takes it easy.

After out rebounding Minnesota single-handedly in Purdue's first game against Minnesota, Zach Edey took things a little easier. When Purdue hosted the Golden Gophers, Edey had one of his best games of his career, scoring 31 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. Purdue led most the game, but they could never put the Gophers far enough way so Edey played 30 minutes in that one.



But Purdue came into Minneapolis and put it to Minnesota from the jump and never let up. Edey wasn't asked to carry his normal load and had a pedestrian for him, 12 point, 6 rebound, 2 assists, and 4 block performance in just 27 minutes of action.







Purdue ties school record in first half.

Purdue is a young team that's seemed to have playing on the road figured out. Once again, the Boilermakers jumped out to an early lead.



Braden Smith found Zach Edey in the post on Purdue's first possession, and then cut to the middle of the lane. Edey found Smith for the give and go, and Smith dropped in a floater from the middle of the paint.



Minnesota's first basket would come on a drive by Ta'lon Cooper, who sucked Edey into the paint, and then dumped the ball off to Joshua Ola-Joseph for the lay up at the rim to tie the game at two.



At the other end, Edey got deep position on the right block, and dropped stepped into a lefty-handed lay up.



Jamison Battle would airball a difficult mid-range jumper, and Fletcher Loyer would miss a floater for Purdue. Then Ethan Morton would force Minnesota's second turnover by deflecting a ball to half-court and forcing a tie up. Edey would draw the game's first foul on the next possession, a foul on the floor by Dawson Garcia. Braden Smith would finish the possession off by driving left and finishing with a left-handed lay up to give Purdue a 6-2 lead.



Smith's alley-oop to Edey would give Purdue an 8-2 lead after another Minnesota turnover.



Taurus Samuels would hit the Golden Gophers first three from the right wing, and Braden Smith would respond with another lay up at the rim, moving the game to 10-5.



Then Jamison Battle would challenge Zach Edey at the rim. It didn't end well for him. Battle went up with the right hand and Edey cleanly met the ball at its highest point for the block. Braden Smith pushed the ball down court and found Mason Gillis for the transition lay-up to give Purdue the 12-5 lead.



Jamison Battle was called for an offensive foul, sending Loyer flying while on the move through a screen.



Edey would move the game to 14-5 with a deep post up, pivot, and lay in at the rim.



Braden Smith would turn the ball over on Purdue's next possession, getting caught picking up his dribble in the paint. Ta'lon Cooper knocked the ball away from the freshman as he was trying to find somewhere to pass the ball.



Pharrel Payne got his first basket, attacking the redshirt freshman Tray Kaufman-Renn. Payne attacked Kaufman-Renn and Kaufman-Renn's feet got tangled and as he wen to the ground, Payne was going up and throwing down a hard one hand dunk.



Fletcher Loyer would respond by taking a hand off on a curl near the free throw line, absorbing contact, and finishing a lay up off the glass. Purdue up 16-7.



Loyer would then steal a pass to the cutting Payne and push it up court. He'd find Newman on the wing. Newman would pump and then drive, taking a hard shot, but finishing a twirling, left handed lay up off the glass to give Purdue a double-digit lead, 18-7, going into the under 8 minute timeout.



Ta'Lon Cooper would get free on a pick and roll and hit an open mid-range jumper to give Minnesota 9.



Purdue would then start to really exert its will on the Golden Gophers as Braden Smith started to cook.



Smith got a screen at the top of the key from Edey, his man went under, and he hit a step-back three to give Purdue a twelve-point lead.



Smith would then drive past the Minnesota defense baseline, and lay a ball off for Edey to finish with a spinning lead. On the next Minnesota possession, Smith would grab his fifth rebound of the game and look ahead to a sprinting Mason Gillis for a transition dunk.



Then Smith would get his fifth assist on Purdue's next possession, using a pick from Edey and then finding the big fella who was able to take a shot to the stomach while throwing the pass down through the hoop with two hands.



He'd miss the free throw, leaving Purdue's lead at 27-9 with just under 4 minutes left in the first half.



Edey would find Furst on a cut baseline to give Purdue a twenty point lead.



Furst would pay Edey back two possessions later, finding Edey deep in the post. Edey finished through contact and gave Purdue the 31-9 lead.



Taurus Samuels pull up mid-range jumper would put a halt to Purdue's 13-0 run. Loyer was called for a foul on the play as well, and the And-1 cut Purdue's lead to 31-12.



That would be the end of the scoring for the half, as Newman missed a lay up on Purdue's end and then landed on the ground. Edey promptly landed on him while Minnesota took the ball the other way.



It looked like the number advantage was going to end with Joshua Ola-Joseph getting a dunk at the rim, but Caleb Furst met him there and blocked the attempt.



Purdue would go into the half up 19.



12 points ties Purdue's school record for fewest points allowed in the first half.



