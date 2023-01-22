Purdue and Maryland battle late before the Boilers get the best of the Terrapins.

Purdue jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but the Terrapins fought back late as both offenses struggled, but Purdue pulls it out late, 58-55.



Purdue moves to 19-1 to improve upon their school best start behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from Zach Edey.



Purdue survived against a Maryland team that held them to 38% shooting on the game and just 23 points in the second half.



But Purdue held Jahmir Young scoreless in the first half and out rebounded Maryland 40-30 to stay ahead in the Big Ten by two games.

Braden Smith didn't make a field goal, but was a perfect 8 from 8 for the line, including two clutch free throws late to put Purdue back up 3 with less than seven seconds left in the game.



Ethan Morton's first half effort defending Jahmir Young might be Purdue's defensive performance of the year. Morton held the 16 point a game guard and Maryland's leading scorer to 0 points on 0 of 7 shooting in the first half and 4 of 16 for 10 points in the game overall.

First Half

Purdue's offense started early, getting a nice hi-lo actin with Caleb Furst feeding Zach Edey inside on the first possession. Edey had his position sealed inside and spun towards the hoop with the ball and threw down a two-hand dunk to go up 2-0 to start the game.



Maryland missed a shot on their first possession, but showed they weren't going to give many clean looks to Purdue at the other end. They tightened up on defense and shut down Purdue's first actions, but Braden Smith got in a pick and roll and drew a foul on a drive. He'd make both free throws to put Purdue up 4-0.



But Purdue's good feelings wouldn't last long, as Edey was called for an offensive foul on the next possession and Matt Painter went to his bench early, bringing in Trey Kaufman-Renn to avoid further foul trouble to his star player.

Donta Scott would score Maryland's first points on a post up against Kaufman-Renn off a switch.

Maryland's next defensive possession seemed to have stopped Purdue's offense. Again its first action was denied, and its second, but Fletcher Loyer was able to bank in a contested three-pointer from the wing to give Purdue a 7-2 lead as the shot clock expired.



Then Purdue's defense would get going. Jahmir Young would force a switch on a pick and roll onto Caleb Furst and attempted to blow by him. When Furst stayed with him at the rim, Young tried to force contact and a whistle but Furst stayed straight up and got the block. They blocked Young again on his second attempt.



That ignited Purdue's fast break, as Braden Smith pushed the ball forward and Trey Kaufman-Renn got the lay up at the other end.



Don Carey was able to get Maryland's first three to fall, but again Purdue pushed the ball in transition and got a lay up out of it.



This time Braden Smith ended up feeding Fletcher Loyer for the lay up and 11-5 lead.



Ethan Morton's jump shot might be back, as another late into the shot clock possession turned into points when Morton's step back two-pointer went in.



Julian Reese responded with a jumper of his own and Purdue led 13-7 after the Terrapin basket.



Maryland continued to be physical with Edey and Purdue finally got the whistle, with Edey going to the line and making one of two. Purdue was able to saved the missed rebound and deflect it off a Maryland player and Loyer got a catch and shoot jumper from the baseline out of the baseline. The freshman made it and Purdue went up 16-7.



Purdue would find success on the inbounds again on their next possession, with Edey catching a ball in the paint and laying it in to go up 18-7.



David Jenkins Jr. would force a steal on Purdue's next defensive possession and a Mason Gillis offensive rebound off a miss would end with a lefty lay up after an up and under move to extend Purdue's lead to 20-7.



Hakim Hart would get on the board for Maryland, making his first bucket and drawing a foul, but Hart would miss the free throw and Purdue's lead would fall to 20-9.



Edey would get one of his cleanest looks of the game, holding it in the post then moving into the paint to hit a hook shot.



Maryland missed a three-point attempt and the ball bounced long. It looked like the Terrapins would come up with it but Loyer hustled halfway across the court and contained the rebound with a dribble. He pushed the ball up court against a Terrapin defense out of sorts.



A succession of passes led to Loyer finding David Jenkins Jr. open at the top of the key. Jenkins Jr. knocked down the three-pointer for just the tenth time this season and gave Purdue a 25-9 lead.



Ian Martinez would respond with a tough fall away jumper over Ethan Morton for Maryland.



Edey had a tough look in the post and his hook shot bounced high off the rim, just high enough for Caleb Furst to sky in baseline and put the miss back in with a dunk.



Martinez would then get an open three from the right wing and would cut into Purdue's lead, 27-14, with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.



Caleb Furst would get two free throw attempts off a drive to the hoop from the baseline. He'd make both and pushed the lead to 29-14 for Purdue.



Both teams would struggle offensively going into the under 4 timeout with defensive pressure picking up on both sides. Purdue's rotations were ahead of Maryland passes, the Terrapins physicality and switching was taking Purdue out of their actions, and both teams would go over three minutes without making field goals.



But Julian Reese was able to get a clean look in the post and hit a hook shot over Trey Kaufman-Renn to drop Purdue's lead to 29-16.



Brandon Newman would break a nearly four minute drought by drawing a foul late in the shot clock. He made both free throws to move the game to 31-16 with less than four minutes in the first half.



Julian Reese would score again, getting deep on Edey and finishing at the rim over the big man.



Fletcher Loyer would hit Zach Edey inside on a pretty bounce pass that set up Edey for another dunk inside.



Reese would respond, getting loose on a pick and roll and finishing on the other side of the rim and drawing a foul on a scrambling Ethan Morton. Reese's free throw would cut Purdue's lead to 12, 33-21.



But Morton would draw a charge on Maryland's next possession, giving Purdue the ball with 25 seconds left and the last possession.



Edey drew a double inside and kicked it out to an open Mason Gillis in the corner. Gillis would miss the three, but Edey was able to dunk the miss in and give Purdue a 35-21 lead heading into the half.

Second Half