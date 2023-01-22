Quick Wrap - #3 Purdue 58, Maryland 55
Purdue and Maryland battle late before the Boilers get the best of the Terrapins.
Purdue jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but the Terrapins fought back late as both offenses struggled, but Purdue pulls it out late, 58-55.
Purdue moves to 19-1 to improve upon their school best start behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from Zach Edey.
Purdue survived against a Maryland team that held them to 38% shooting on the game and just 23 points in the second half.
But Purdue held Jahmir Young scoreless in the first half and out rebounded Maryland 40-30 to stay ahead in the Big Ten by two games.
Braden Smith didn't make a field goal, but was a perfect 8 from 8 for the line, including two clutch free throws late to put Purdue back up 3 with less than seven seconds left in the game.
Ethan Morton's first half effort defending Jahmir Young might be Purdue's defensive performance of the year. Morton held the 16 point a game guard and Maryland's leading scorer to 0 points on 0 of 7 shooting in the first half and 4 of 16 for 10 points in the game overall.
First Half
Purdue's offense started early, getting a nice hi-lo actin with Caleb Furst feeding Zach Edey inside on the first possession. Edey had his position sealed inside and spun towards the hoop with the ball and threw down a two-hand dunk to go up 2-0 to start the game.
Maryland missed a shot on their first possession, but showed they weren't going to give many clean looks to Purdue at the other end. They tightened up on defense and shut down Purdue's first actions, but Braden Smith got in a pick and roll and drew a foul on a drive. He'd make both free throws to put Purdue up 4-0.
But Purdue's good feelings wouldn't last long, as Edey was called for an offensive foul on the next possession and Matt Painter went to his bench early, bringing in Trey Kaufman-Renn to avoid further foul trouble to his star player.
Donta Scott would score Maryland's first points on a post up against Kaufman-Renn off a switch.
Maryland's next defensive possession seemed to have stopped Purdue's offense. Again its first action was denied, and its second, but Fletcher Loyer was able to bank in a contested three-pointer from the wing to give Purdue a 7-2 lead as the shot clock expired.
Then Purdue's defense would get going. Jahmir Young would force a switch on a pick and roll onto Caleb Furst and attempted to blow by him. When Furst stayed with him at the rim, Young tried to force contact and a whistle but Furst stayed straight up and got the block. They blocked Young again on his second attempt.
That ignited Purdue's fast break, as Braden Smith pushed the ball forward and Trey Kaufman-Renn got the lay up at the other end.
Don Carey was able to get Maryland's first three to fall, but again Purdue pushed the ball in transition and got a lay up out of it.
This time Braden Smith ended up feeding Fletcher Loyer for the lay up and 11-5 lead.
Ethan Morton's jump shot might be back, as another late into the shot clock possession turned into points when Morton's step back two-pointer went in.
Julian Reese responded with a jumper of his own and Purdue led 13-7 after the Terrapin basket.
Maryland continued to be physical with Edey and Purdue finally got the whistle, with Edey going to the line and making one of two. Purdue was able to saved the missed rebound and deflect it off a Maryland player and Loyer got a catch and shoot jumper from the baseline out of the baseline. The freshman made it and Purdue went up 16-7.
Purdue would find success on the inbounds again on their next possession, with Edey catching a ball in the paint and laying it in to go up 18-7.
David Jenkins Jr. would force a steal on Purdue's next defensive possession and a Mason Gillis offensive rebound off a miss would end with a lefty lay up after an up and under move to extend Purdue's lead to 20-7.
Hakim Hart would get on the board for Maryland, making his first bucket and drawing a foul, but Hart would miss the free throw and Purdue's lead would fall to 20-9.
Edey would get one of his cleanest looks of the game, holding it in the post then moving into the paint to hit a hook shot.
Maryland missed a three-point attempt and the ball bounced long. It looked like the Terrapins would come up with it but Loyer hustled halfway across the court and contained the rebound with a dribble. He pushed the ball up court against a Terrapin defense out of sorts.
A succession of passes led to Loyer finding David Jenkins Jr. open at the top of the key. Jenkins Jr. knocked down the three-pointer for just the tenth time this season and gave Purdue a 25-9 lead.
Ian Martinez would respond with a tough fall away jumper over Ethan Morton for Maryland.
Edey had a tough look in the post and his hook shot bounced high off the rim, just high enough for Caleb Furst to sky in baseline and put the miss back in with a dunk.
Martinez would then get an open three from the right wing and would cut into Purdue's lead, 27-14, with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.
Caleb Furst would get two free throw attempts off a drive to the hoop from the baseline. He'd make both and pushed the lead to 29-14 for Purdue.
Both teams would struggle offensively going into the under 4 timeout with defensive pressure picking up on both sides. Purdue's rotations were ahead of Maryland passes, the Terrapins physicality and switching was taking Purdue out of their actions, and both teams would go over three minutes without making field goals.
But Julian Reese was able to get a clean look in the post and hit a hook shot over Trey Kaufman-Renn to drop Purdue's lead to 29-16.
Brandon Newman would break a nearly four minute drought by drawing a foul late in the shot clock. He made both free throws to move the game to 31-16 with less than four minutes in the first half.
Julian Reese would score again, getting deep on Edey and finishing at the rim over the big man.
Fletcher Loyer would hit Zach Edey inside on a pretty bounce pass that set up Edey for another dunk inside.
Reese would respond, getting loose on a pick and roll and finishing on the other side of the rim and drawing a foul on a scrambling Ethan Morton. Reese's free throw would cut Purdue's lead to 12, 33-21.
But Morton would draw a charge on Maryland's next possession, giving Purdue the ball with 25 seconds left and the last possession.
Edey drew a double inside and kicked it out to an open Mason Gillis in the corner. Gillis would miss the three, but Edey was able to dunk the miss in and give Purdue a 35-21 lead heading into the half.
Second Half
Maryland jumped out to a 7-0 run to start the second half after trailing double-digits most the first against Purdue.
Hakim Hart turned a long miss by Purdue into a transition lay up. Julian Reese got two free throws to go, and Donta Scott hit a three at the top of the key after a Furst and Smith miscommunication on a switch.
The three pulled Maryland back into the game, 35-28.
Edey hit one free throw to give Purdue it's first points of the half in the next possession.
Maryland's defense amped up, going to a press against Purdue, but Purdue's Loyer was able to find Ethan Morton to streak past the press and get an easy lay up to give Purdue a 10 point lead, 38-28.
At the other end, a driving and dish ended with a Reese two hand dunk.
Purdue continued to struggle to get clean looks in the half court against Maryland's defense, but Edey was able to clean up a Furst miss and push the game back to 40-30.
Then, in a pretty give and go between bigs, Furst passed inside to Edey and then cut hard to the middle of the paint. Edey found Furst for the lay up, 42-30.
But Maryland's leading scorer would finally score after missing his first 8 shots, Jahmir Young, when he hit a floater over Fletcher Loyer in the post and sparked another Maryland run.
Hakim Hart would score in transition and Loyer would be called for a foul. Hart's free throw cut into Purdue's deficit, 42-35.
Jahmir Young wasn't having a good scoring night, but he was getting to the hoop and pulling Edey into him. He did this again, and dumped a pass off toe Julian Reese for the second time in the half, and Reese got an easy dunk. This cut Purdue's lead all the way to five.
Zach Edey responded, getting the ball on the block and hitting a drop step into a hook that bounced clean off glass.
Edey would block a Hart drive on the next possession and Purdue went into the under 12 media timeout with a 44-37 lead.
Braden Smith and Zach Edey would execute the pick and roll on Purdue's next possession, with Smith driving hard left, stopping on two feet, and pivoting around to find the cutting Edey for a dunk to go up 46-37.
Young would score his second basket for Maryland then Edey would erase another miss by grabbing an offensive rebound and getting the put back to go.
Ian Martinez would draw a foul for Maryland and get two free throws to go. Smith would knock down two for Purdue at the other end, and then Maryland would go on another mini-run.
Hakim Hart would hit a tough floater over Edey as the shot clock expired before getting an open lane in transition off a Braden Smith turnover.
Again Maryland would close the gap to five, 50-45, after the dunk.
Maryland's physicality and length was starting to get to Purdue.
Loyer committed a turnover and Reese got a lay up on the next possession to cut the lead to just one possession for the first time since early in the game, 50-47.
Edey drew Reese's 4th foul and hit two free throws to push the game back to five.
Jahmir Young, Maryland's leading scorer, started to get it going after going scoreless in the first half. He hit a mid range jumper over Edey and bring the lead back to 3.
Smith, clearly ailing in the second half, was able to rally to feed Edey on an alley oop lob on the pick and roll to put Purdue up 54-49.
But Smith would turn the ball over on the next possession trying to find Edey on a roll, but Loyer was able to get back and slow up Hart's lay up attempt in transition and allow Morton to block the shot off the glass and then Hart's face before ricocheting out of bounds.
Then the teams would trade offensive fouls, with Edey called for a charge that took away a basket on what appeared to be a flop, and then Hart being called for knocking Loyer back on offense. It was Hart's fourth foul of the game.
Smith would then turn it over at the top of the key and it led to a Young lay up that cut the lead to 54-51.
Smith would hit two free throws and then Reese would score in the post with a hook over Edey to take the game to 56-53 with just under four minutes left in the game.
Neither team could make a shot late, with good looks not falling for Jahmir Young and then Purdue had a chance to push the lead back to two possessions with Loyer pump faking and side stepping to an open three.
But the freshman's shot just bounced off iron where the ball was batted around before Ethan Morton was able to control it.
Matt Painter called a timeout with 1:23 in the game and 12 seconds on the shot clock to set up a play for his Boilers up 56-53.
Purdue's offense got a decent look late at the rim for Smith but his lay up missed rim and Purdue committed the shot clock violation. They'd have to get a stop.
They did, forcing Young into a tough euro finish that Edey contested and that came up just short. David Jenkins Jr, being subbed in for defense at this point for Smith, was able to secure the rebound and Painter would again call timeout to set up his offense with 49.3 seconds left and a lead that was still 56-53.
Edey got a look from a Loyer feed but his hook went just long. He was able to deflect it and Furst corralled another offensive rebound. Maryland knocked a pass out of bounds and Purdue would set up another in bounds play.
Maryland trapped Smith up top and he got it away to Morton who whipped a pass inside to Edey who found Furst cutting after a double but Furst couldn't get a shot off cleanly and the ball was batted out of bounds against by Purdue.
Maryland would get the ball with 17.4 seconds left.
Don Carey got a tough look in the corner that went long, and both teams scrapped for the rebound, ending in a tie up with the possession arrow points towards Maryland.
They'd have 6.8 seconds to draw up an in bounds play trailing 56-53, with both teams not having scored in almost four minutes.
Maryland would in bound the ball and Ethan Morton would foul above the three-point line, taking 1.5 seconds off the clock and not allowing Maryland to tie the game on a three.
Young would hit the first free throw to pull within 2, 56-54, and then the second to give Purdue a 1 point lead with 5.3 seconds left.
Purdue would need to inbound clean and make free throws to hold on.
Smith would break from his man clean and get two dribbles away before being fouled.
Smith would make the first of his 1 and 1, to give Purdue a two point lead with 3.9 seconds remaining and the second to push Purdue back up 3.
Maryland would get one final look as Young ended up grabbing his own in bounds off a Morton deflection but his last second heave would go wide and Purdue hangs on to win, 58-55.