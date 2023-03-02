Purdue barely takes one in Madison, 63-61.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, everything keeps coming up Boilermakers. With Illinois taking care of Michigan in double overtime during the early part of this game, Purdue was guaranteed the Big Ten Championship all to themselves.



Despite this, Purdue's play was once again more of a cause for concern than celebration, but the Boilers pulled it out in the end, winning 63-61.



A flurry of free throws late added to an ugly game in Madison, Wisconsin. Purdue started missing 5 of their first 6 free throws, and shot just 4 of 19 from three-point, but behind another monster Zach Edey double-double, 17 points and 19 rebounds, the Boilers pull off the road victory at Wisconsin.



Max Klesmit sparked Wisconsin's offense in the second half, scoring 17 for the game, but Purdue held Wisconsin to 40% shooting and out rebounded the Badgers by 14.



Fletcher Loyer scored 13 points and Purdue got 17 points from its bench to hold a Badgers team that got a first half spark from an unexpected source.



Isaac LIndsey had 8 points and made two three-pointers in the first half for Wisconsin after scoring just 7 points in his previous 21 games.





1st Half

Purdue brought out a new starting lineup against Wisconsin on the road. Brandon Newman stepped in for Ethan Morton to get his first start of the season. Mason Gillis went back into the starting lineup, replacing Caleb Furst.



It was a slow start in Madison with Zach Edey dominating both sides of the court and Purdue missing good looks.



After blocking an early shot, Edey got fouled going for a two-handed dunk at the other hand. He missed the attempt as he lifted the base of the hoop a good foot off the ground as he hung to the rim with the ball bouncing backwards.



Edey would miss both free throws though.



Chucky Hepburn would get the first points of the game instead, driving and hitting a step back jumper over Braden Smith to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead.



Braden Smith would then use a Zach Edey screen to go left and hit a pull up jumper of his own to tie the game at two.



Zach Edey would then get fouled on another dunk attempt after Smith dumped the ball off to him in the paint from a drive. Edey would miss his third straight free throw to start the game and then hit the second to give Purdue its first lead, 3-2.



Another Edey block would lead to another possession where Edey drew a foul inside. This time he'd miss both free throws and the lead would remain 3-2.



That'd allow Connor Essegian to get going, getting free of Ethan Morton and hitting a late in the shot clock open three in the corner to give Wisconsin the lead back, 5-3.



Fletcher Loyer would have a quick 5-0 run for Purdue. On a drive he'd stop and get a floater to go.



Then Braden Smith would drive in, get up in the air, twist mid pass and fire a pass to Ethan Morton in the corner who would whip it to the top of the court to a wide open Fletcher Loyer who would make his first three-point attempt of the game.



Essegian would hit his second shot, a step back jumper baseline over Ethan Morton.



Then Purdue would turn the ball over on three straight possessions with Brandon Newman dribbling it off his foot, Braden Smith dragging his foot on a pivot, and David Jenkins Jr. throwing it out of bounds when Caleb Furst cut from the corner.



Wisconsin's Jordan Davis would give the Badgers the lead during these turnovers when a double in the post led to an open three-pointer from the wing.



Wisconson would lead 10-8 with 11:55 left in the first half.



But Davis would get called for an over and back and Purdue would take advantage with redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn getting a hook to go in the post to tie the game at 10.



Loyer would continue his hot hand, hitting a side step two-pointer to give Purdue the two point edge.



Tyler Wahl would get a shot to go inside to tie it back up at 12.



Zach Edey would get his first basket when a hook shot fell for him and Purdue would take a 14-12 lead that'd extend to 16-12 when Newman stepped in front of a pass and took the steal back the other way for a left-handed finger roll.



Max Klesmit's first jumper would cut the deficit back to two by the Badgers.



Kaufman-Renn would score again, this time on a lay up when Edey dished it to him off a quick double in the post.



Chucky Hepburn would drive and get to the hoop for a lay up to get the game to 18-16.



Fletecher Loyer would get a step on his man and get to the basket and finished with a lay up to give Purdue the lead by 4.



Tyler Wahl would then be left wide open and the big man would knock down his first three of the game to cut Purdue's lead to 20-19.



Edey would get deep possession on Purdue's next possession and lay one in off the glass for Purdue.



Newman would force another steal, deflecting a pass, and then tipping it forward for him to take it all the way for another breakaway lay up.



Isaac Lindsey would hit his first basket off the bench for the Badgers despite an Ethan Morton hand in his face to get Wisconsin to 21.



Another Wisconsin turnover would lead to three points from Braden Smith, who got a pass from Edey after another hard double. Purdue would go up 27-21.



But Isaac Lindsey, who had scored 7 points in his last 21 games, hit the first of two three-pointers and 8 points overall in the first half.



Lindsey's three would cut Purdue's lead to just 3.



Edey would then get a look deep in the post and would hit a drop step that allowed him to the lay the ball in with his left hand.



Lindsey would hit his second three from the wing, cutting the lead to 29-27.



Purdue would have the last basket of the half, getting the ball inside to Edey who cleared space and then hit a hook shot from eight foot to have Purdue up 31-27 as both teams went into halftime.



2nd Half

It took until the 17:22 mark for either team to score to start the second half with Zach Edey knocking in a miss at the rim for a put back and to give Purdue a 33-27 lead.



But nothing has been easy for Purdue in the last few weeks and that trend continued as they struggled to knock down open looks and free throws.



A Wisconsin airball went long and bounced off a Badgers shoulder and back towards mid-court where Max Klesmit would catch it with most the shot clock expired. Klesmit dribbled forward and knocked down a long three with time expiring to give the Badgers their first bucket of the half.



A follow up lay up by Klesmit would cut Purdue's lead to 1, 33-32.



Brandon Newman would draw a foul at the rim on Purdue's next possession, but miss the first free throw before making the second.



Purdue's lead vanished after Connor Essegian knocked down a three from the right wing.



Then Zach Edey turned the ball over, ricocheting a pass off the rim out of a double trying to find Caleb Furst.



Then Klesmit got the switch onto Edey with the ball and brought the big man out to the perimeter. Klesmit would hit a step back over Edey from the left wing and Wisconsin would take the 38-34 lead with just under 5 minutes gone in the second half.



Matt Painter would be forced to call a timeout.



Fletcher Loyer would keep his hot shooting up for Purdue, hitting a pull up jumper out of the timeout to cut the game to two.



But Edey would get switched onto a guard again and this time Chucky Hepburn hit a step back three over him to give Wisconsin a 41-36 lead.



Then Ethan Morton would breathe some light into a Purdue team needing to see shots go down. Morton's three from the left wing would cut into Wisconsin's lead, 41-39.



But Purdue was struggling to get stops and even when they did force a miss, Steven Crowl was there to tip in a miss and put the Badgers back up 4.



Loyer would respond with a tough turnaround at the other end.



Then Hepburn would back Smith down into the paint and hit a turning floater off glass.



Purdue finally made Wisconsin pay for doubling early when Loyer faked an entry pass, forcing Furst's man to double Edey, and Loyer lofted a pass in the newly unoccupied space at the other side of the rim and Furst threw down a two-handed alley-oop.



Wisconsin's lead was just 45-43 going into the under 12 timeout.



David Jenkins Jr. got his first shot to fall for Purdue, hitting a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 45.



But Wisconsin's bench had an answer, with back up big Carter Gilmore getting a lefty finish to go through contact and making his free throw to give Wisconsin a three-point edge.



At the other end, Edey finished a hook shot to cut Wisconsin's lead to 48-47.



Ethan Morton then hit his second three of the half to give Purdue a two point lead.



Max Klesmit immediately tied it up, driving right, and finishing with an up and under lay up with the left. The game was stuck at 50 a piece.



Jenkins Jr. then hit his second jumper, dribbling and taking one step inside the arc to give Purdue the two point lead.



But Klesmit responded with another three and Wisconsin would go back up 53-52.



Zach Edey's dunk would give Purdue the 54-53 lead after a bounce pass from Braden Smith.



Hepburn would then shake Mason Gillis in the post and get a lefty floater to go and Badgers were back up one.



Wisconsin would force a shot clock violation on the next possession and would have a chance to extend their lead with just under 5 minutes left in the game. But Purdue would get a stop and then both teams would fail to score until Braden Smith drew a foul off a rebound and knocked down both free throws to go up 56-57.



But Klesmit again would get free this time off ball and his cut would lead to an open lay up and another one point Badgers lead with just over three minutes to play.



Hepburn would miss an open three and Smith would miss a pull up to keep the game 57-56 Wisconsin with two minutes to play.



Edey would get fouled in the post and make both free throws to swing back to Purdue by 1.



Greg Gard would call a timeout with 1:39 in the first half to draw up a play for Wisconsin.



This time a switch onto Edey led to a tough mid range jumper for Hepburn. The shot went short and Edey grabbed the rebound, his 19th of the game.



Purdue would call its own timeout with 1:07 left in the game to try and build on their 1 point lead.



But Morton couldn't connect on a third three from the top of the arc with it rattling in and out before Wisconsin grabbed it.



Greg Gard would use his second to last timeout to set up a play with Wisconsin trailing 58-57 with 36.4 seconds remaining.



Klesmit looked like he was going to get a clean look at the rim but Caleb Furst closed hard on the guard and forced him to change his shot last second. It went long and the ball ricocheted off Edey before Braden Smith corralled it.



Brandon Newman would end up with the ball and Wisconsin would have to foul. Newman would make both to put Purdue up 60-57 with 20 seconds left.



Wisconsin would use their last timeout with 17 seconds left trailing by three.



Braden Smith would foul Chucky Hepburn with 9.6 seconds to send the guard to the line. Hepburn would make the first and the second to cut the game to 60-59, Purdue.



Wisconsin would be forced to foul Braden Smith to get the ball back. The freshman guard would make the first and the second to extend the lead back to three.



Again Painter would choose to foul to not risk giving up the three. Klesmit would get sent to the line again with Morton fouling just after half court.



Klesmit would make the front end of the 1 and 1, and the second. Purdue would have to inbound again with a one point lead and 6.7 seconds remaining.



Purdue nearly lost the inbounds with Newman unable to get to the ball cleanly, but Ethan Morton was able to retrieve the ball and would go to the line with 4.4 seconds remaining.



Morton would miss the first free throw. He'd knock down the second and Badgers would in bound two.



Klesmit's heave at half court though would go short and Purdue would escape Madison with the 63-61 victory.











