Purdue vs Indiana round 2 will happen on Saturday with the Big Ten Title up for grabs for Purdue. Who better to talk to than the former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three time team captain for Purdue and current Big Ten Network analyst, Rapheal Davis. Davis talked about the difference of the pressure he felt compared to this team, what Ethan Morton has to do join the inner circle of defensive excellence at Purdue, weighs in on the Trayce Jackson-Davis versus Zach Edey discussion, and gives a big prediction for the game on Saturday. Of course, Rapheal Davis is busy at work off the court and you can help support his efforts through his non-profit The Crew Life . Remember to like, subscribe, and comment if you enjoy the video!

