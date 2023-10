Yesterday I took a look at the oldest current players on the roster with the 2019 recruiting class. It was the highest one ever from Jeff Brohm and the highest Purdue had dating back to the prime of the Joe Tiller era. It currently has two guys already in their second year in the NFL, but out of 26 total commitments only four are currently left on the roster.

Today let’s take a look at the 2020 class, which takes up a larger portion of the roster with many serving big roles as experienced veterans. It is a class that came together and was signed just before COVID hit. Combined with the highly rated 2019 class it formed the backbone of Purdue’s successful 17-11 run in 2021 and 2022.