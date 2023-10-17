Purdue has received a lot of good news on the recruiting trail of late. Ryan Walters’ first full class is currently sixth in the Big Ten (seventh if you include USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington) and 28th nationally. For some perspective, here is how that stacks up with the previous classes per the Rivals rankings under Jeff Brohm (with Walters obviously inheriting and finishing up the 2023 class).

2023: 13th in the Big Ten, 69th Nationally

2022: 7th in the Big Ten, 32nd Nationally

2021: 14th in the Big Ten, 72nd Nationally

2020: 6th in the Big Ten, 30th Nationally

2019: 5th in the Big Ten, 26th Nationally

I am only going back as far as 2019 because that is the farthest back class where Purdue has a current player on its roster. As you can see, the final rankings were quite varied. Coach Brohm’s 2019 and 2020 classes were among his best, but many of the best guys from those classes are already gone in one way or another. The majority of the roster are leftovers from those two good classes and the 2021 class that was the worst in the Big Ten.

Over the next few days during the bye week we will take a look at each class individually and how it panned out. Let’s start with the 2019 class, which makes up the majority of the older players on the roster. For this exercise I am also looking only at initial recruiting classes and not transfers, as these are the guys brought in to contribute over the long haul.