Being chronically, hopelessly online has its benefits and its disadvantages. Both were on display yesterday in the first 24 hours of Purdue men’s basketball’s offseason. In most years there is lamentation, especially the last couple of seasons where Purdue has ended with a defeat at the hands of a double-digit seed. Purdue fans lament, while all the haters laugh and make their petty barbs.

Then there was yesterday. Even with a 15 point loss in the national title game there was near universal acclaim from the Purdue faithful. How could there not be? Purdue finally made it to the Promised Land of the Final Four. It won the Big Ten for a second year a row. It took a team winning its second straight NCAA championship in dominant fashion to deny what will go down (for now) as the greatest team in school history.