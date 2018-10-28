Report Card: Michigan State 23, Purdue 13
The following is our Report Card from Purdue’s game Saturday, a 23-13 loss at Michigan State. This will be a weekly feature on Sundays following a review of the game film and numbers.
Passing Offense
In the post-game media center at Spartan Stadium, David Blough walked in and shouldered a lot, if not all, of the blame for Purdue's passing attack being underwhelming. He suggested his decision-making was poor. Blough cited his inability to stay in the pocket to allow for plays to develop, as well as his three interceptions.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news