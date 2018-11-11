Last week we talked about Jeff Brohm's view of the definition of a low-percentage throw. Purdue practices throwing deep balls with the intent of completing more than half of them. It's very similar to the three-point shot in basketball where simple statistical analysis shows it's more efficient to take threes than mid-range two-point jump shots. The issue, though, becomes what a football offense that depends on hitting deep shots does when defenses and weather impact your success rate? The answer to this question for Purdue on Saturday was not pretty, arguably the worst offensive showing of the Brohm Era with the Boilermakers.