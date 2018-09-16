Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-16 20:29:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Report Card: Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Game Coverage: Purdue comeback effort falls short in 40-37 loss to Missouri; David Blough starred with the controls of Purdue's offense all to himself; NOTEBOOK; Boilermakers shook after frustrating, disheartening 0-3 start; VIDEO;

Analysis ($): 3-2-1 - Blog: Excruciating - Final Thought: Jeff Brohm concludes Purdue isn't very good at football right now

The following is our Report Card for Purdue’s game Saturday, a 40-37 loss to Missouri. This will be a weekly feature after a review of the game film and numbers.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}