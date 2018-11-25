In the final regular season game of his collegiate career, David Blough didn't disappoint. For the most part Saturday, it seemed like the more difficult the throw, the more accurate the pass was from the fifth-year senior. Blough finished 27-of-35 for 310 yards and three touchdowns and just one interception. The flag route to Isaac Zico was a throw that had to be placed correctly, and it was. The out-and-up route to Rondale Moore for the 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 in the third quarter was successfully put in Moore's hands in stride for him to score easily.