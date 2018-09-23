Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 16:37:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Report Card: Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Game Coverage: Purdue dominates No. 23 Boston College in blowout win; 'Fed up,' Purdue defense dominates in win over BC; Notebook: David Blough stands out again, this time in a win; Purdue Karma: Brohm applauds Boilers' resilience in 30-13 win

Analysis ($): The 3-2-1: Purdue-Boston College; GoldandBlack.com Blog: Purdue-Boston College; Final Thoughts: Welcome to the weekend of unbridled optimism

The following is our Report Card for Purdue’s game Saturday, a 30-13 victory over No. 23 Boston College. This will be a weekly feature on Sundays following a review of the game film and numbers.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}