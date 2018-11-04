Jeff Brohm is at Purdue to win football games, but in so doing, in a way, his style and play-calling are teaching folks about antiquated football theories.

One of those old-school ideas is the "low percentage throw" because logically a longer pass at a different angle — for example, a contested go-route ball down the sideline — would make for a lower completion percentage. Brohm doesn't shy away from the idea of low-percentage throws. It's clear he considers nearly every throw worth trying.