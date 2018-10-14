David Blough continues to prove that if your pass rush gives him time in the pocket, he'll find open receivers for big plays. While facing Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 defense, Blough realized immediately that the bracketed coverage on Rondale Moore and one-on-one coverage on everybody else would result in two things.

One, the bracketed coverage would likely result in the middle of the field being a sweet spot for Moore. It was.

The freshman receiver caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The one reception that wasn't made between the numbers was the pop pass near the goal line, the glorified handoff Moore scored on.

The other thing the Tampa-2 is known for is one-on-one coverage on the outside and Purdue exploited Illinois' young defense's inability to do it well.