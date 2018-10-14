Report Card: Purdue 46, Illinois 7
The following is our Report Card from Purdue’s game Saturday, a 46-7 victory at Illinois. This will be a weekly feature on Sundays following a review of the game film and numbers.
Passing Offense
David Blough continues to prove that if your pass rush gives him time in the pocket, he'll find open receivers for big plays. While facing Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 defense, Blough realized immediately that the bracketed coverage on Rondale Moore and one-on-one coverage on everybody else would result in two things.
One, the bracketed coverage would likely result in the middle of the field being a sweet spot for Moore. It was.
The freshman receiver caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The one reception that wasn't made between the numbers was the pop pass near the goal line, the glorified handoff Moore scored on.
The other thing the Tampa-2 is known for is one-on-one coverage on the outside and Purdue exploited Illinois' young defense's inability to do it well.
