Report Card: Purdue 49, Ohio State 20
The following is our Report Card from Purdue’s game Saturday, a 49-20 victory over No. 2 Ohio State. This will be a weekly feature on Sundays following a review of the game film and numbers.
Passing Offense
The game plan for Purdue's passing game against Ohio State seemed very simple: Get Rondale Moore the football.
The obvious problem with any plan revolving around getting your most talented athlete the ball in space is the opponent has defensive coaches, and they get paid too. Nevertheless, Jeff Brohm did this Saturday night and at an astounding pace. According to Pro Football Focus data, three out of every five passing targets by quarterback David Blough went to Moore.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news