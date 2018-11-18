The following is our Report Card for Purdue’s game Saturday, a 47-44 triple-overtime loss to Wisconsin. This will be a weekly feature on Sundays following a review of the game film and numbers.

Passing Offense

Since 2009, only four quarterbacks have been able to pass for 350 yards or more against Wisconsin and David Blough is now on that list. Any sign Blough would be affected by the emotions of a Senior Day pre-game ceremony were dashed when he completed 17 of his first 18 attempts. Early in the game, Wisconsin's defense was attempting to take away the deep shots and Blough instead utilized the screen game and out routes to Isaac Zico to move the chains.

However, on the final drive of the first half, Blough tossed a perfect ball on a deep fade route to Terry Wright for a 39-yard gain that seemed to give the senior quarterback a jolt of confidence. In the second half and overtimes, Blough completed five passes of 15 yards or more, including one-on-one routes won by Wright, Zico and Rondale Moore. Blough's big-chunk gains in the second half and overtimes saw three of those throws find the end zone. Blough also protected the football very efficiently, wisely throwing two balls away instead of trying to force the football into tight windows crowded by multiple defenders. The only knock on Blough's afternoon and evening was his efficiency on third down as Wisconsin mixed up its defenses by disguising blitzes or coming with multiple rushers to force re-evaluation from Blough after he received the snap. Blough was just 3-of-9 on third down for 26 yards; throughout the season he's completed 62 percent of his passes in third-down situations. The pass protection left a lot to be desired at times as Eric Swingler and Shane Evans were both simply overmatched in their assignments vs. linebacker/defensive end Zack Baun and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk. However, Purdue made adjustments with their tight ends and tailbacks in the second half to get their offensive line help to allow Blough more time to throw deep routes. Grade: A-

Rushing Offense

The fourth quarter was the time for Jeff Brohm's pass-to-set-up-the-run offense to come into full effect. It had worked in wins against Boston College, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State in the final 15 minutes of play. With a 27-13 lead, this was the time for the senior tailback duo of D.J. Knox and Markell Jones to put this victory away and it simply didn't happen. Purdue averaged 2.7 yards per carry on the ground in a fourth quarter in which the Boilermaker offense achieved near balance between pass and run. The fourth quarter was also when Jones had two carries from the 1-yard line in search of a touchdown that would've put Purdue up 31-13 and perhaps put the game away. However, Purdue's tailback couldn't find yards and the Boilermaker offensive line couldn't create creases against the physical defensive front of Wisconsin. Wisconsin, which had allowed 154 yards per game on the ground this season, being able to physically overwhelm Purdue's offensive line at the line of scrimmage and hold the Boilermakers to 76 yards on 31 carries was a major key to the Badgers rallying to win. Grade: D-

Overall Offense

Purdue's offense was one dimensional but that one element allowed them to build a 27-13 lead with 10 minutes to go in the final quarter. Brohm said a major key to his triple-overtime loss was the Boilermakers lack of depth at the line-of-scrimmage to handle the physicality of Wisconsin. However, Purdue played an efficient game with only the Zico fumble as its only turnover. Brohm also tried to account for Purdue's inability to run the ball with a screen and short passing game to the D.J. Knox to act as a way for his offensive linemen to not always be backpedalling on first and second downs. David Blough was brilliant with his throws and his decision-making and despite being 4 of 11 in the fourth quarter, was up to the task of playing one of his better games in his final look at Ross-Ade Stadium. It's clear that Purdue misses Grant Hermanns at left tackle as Purdue's depth on the offensive line showed once again against a physical defense. Grade: B

Passing Defense

Wisconsin didn't suddenly turn the game over to quarterback Jack Coan in the fourth quarter because of an increased level of confidence in the redshirt freshman. They simply had no choice. However, sometimes in the midst of desperation you can find answers and that's exactly what happened for Coan and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. Coan completed his final seven passes. In a fourth quarter in which Coan completed six of nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, the Wisconsin offense found a vulnerability in the Boilermaker defense. Coan constantly attacked one-on-one matchups against senior Antonio Blackmon. While it would be easy to say the Purdue cornerback didn't do his job, neither of the two touchdowns to Danny Davis were the product of Blackmon being beaten but simply being physically overpowered to the football. In the first three quarters, Coan had just 90 yards through the air and this was a product of very effective coverage as Purdue only caused three hurries and no quarterback hits throughout the game other than the sack by Giovanni Reviere. The issue became when Nick Holt chose to blitz, Wisconsin had mostly a 22 package (two tight ends and two tailbacks) formation to be able to handle the extra rushers without Coan being forced to get rid of the ball quickly. Purdue's lack of a pass rush was exposed once again Saturday and the linebackers were negated practically on every play, except for third-and-long situations, because they had to respect every play-action fake to Jonathan Taylor. Grade: C-

Rushing Defense

If this game had ended after the 60 minutes of regulation, Jonathan Taylor would've still finished with 260 yards on the ground. Taylor, who may be the leading candidate to win the Doak Walker Award, finished with a career-high 321 yards on the ground. On the 80-yard touchdown run to start the second half, Taylor found a huge crease created by Wisconsin's perfect zone blocking and a poor angle by Navon Mosley. Wisconsin's interior linemen did a fantastic job of getting leverage to move or redirect Purdue's defensive tackles ever so subtly to cause a huge crease for Taylor to run through. According to Pro Football Focus data, Taylor had 165 of his 321 yards before he was ever contacted by a Purdue defender. If you're scoring at home, Taylor had 97 more yards untouched than Purdue's tailback duo of Knox and Jones had combined throughout the entire game. One element to consider is the injury to middle linebacker Cornel Jones in the fourth quarter, but Jaylan Alexander seemed to play his gaps just fine when he entered the game. The freshman linebacker made four tackles in the final quarter and Derrick Barnes had an excellent game tackling, which had been an early-season issue for the sophomore. Alexander's only weakness was his inability to get off blocks by Wisconsin offensive linemen but one could just add him to the list of practically every Purdue defender in that regard. The 650 rushing yards allowed by Purdue the last two weeks were easily the program's worst two-week total since Nick Holt became defensive coordinator last season. Grade: F

Overall Defense

In a similar fashion to the previous week against Minnesota, Holt's defense didn't accomplish its primary priority of stopping the run at all. However, this week against Wisconsin added another issue for the Boilermaker defense and that's this unit was unable to close this victory out. Whether it was in the fourth quarter when they let Coan find confidence in the pass game or in the overtime period when they were incapable of getting a defensive stop at all, Purdue's defense was not up to its task time and time again. The very troubling statistic of the game against a run-first team is even if you take away the 80-yard run by Taylor to open the third quarter, Wisconsin got 6.32 yards per attempt on 31 first-down runs. Simply put, Wisconsin knew that Purdue knew what it was going to do and it didn't matter. Grade: F

Special Teams