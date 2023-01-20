Purdue senior running back King Doerue has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

The transfer portal window closed on January 18th, which meant players could no longer enter the portal. Players that had already entered during that window can commit to a new school at any time. Doerue likely entered prior to the January 18th cutoff date, but that information has not been made available.

Doerue spent four years with the Boilermakers at running back, after joining the program in the 2018 recruiting class. The Texas native led Purdue in rushing over two different seasons, 2019 and 2021. He totaled 1,145 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with a 3.7 yards per carry average during his time in West Lafayette.

Doerue entered the 2022 season as the starting running back for Purdue but played in only four games due to injury.

Purdue now has just three scholarship running backs on the roster heading into 2023, Devin Mockobee, Dylan Downing and redshirt freshman Kentrell Marks.