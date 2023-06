Purdue basketball's non-conference schedule is beginning to come together, and it looks like it will be one of the toughest in the country. The Boilermakers are already slated to face Xavier at home in the Gavitt Games, as well as Alabama in Toronto. Purdue will play in the Maui Invitational with an absolutely loaded field that contains Kansas, Gonzaga, Marquette, Tennessee, UCLA, and Syracuse . Today another opponent became knwn with the anouncement of Purdue's neutral site game in Indianapolis.

Purdue is 7-5 all-time against the Wildcats, and a few of those wins have come when they have been highly ranked. In 2017-18 Purdue blew out No. 2 ranked Arizona in the 7th place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis 89-64 in the 2017-18 season. That win started the longest winning streak in program history. Purdue last win over a No. 1 ranked team also came against Arizona in Indianapolis when the Boilermakers beat them 72-69 in November of 2000, one of the first times Purdue ever played at the Fieldhouse. Matt Painter's first ever NCAA Tournament win at Purdue came against Arizona in 2007 as well.

The only known dates that are locked in so far are November 13 at Xavier in Mackey Arena and November 20-22 in Maui. The game against Arizona is the 6th of Purdue's 11 non-conference games, and the Boilermakers have an active 24 game winning streak in non-conference regular season games dating back to the December 2020 loss at Miami (FL).