Ryan Walters moves on step closer to finalizing his full staff in West Lafayette as Purdue has reportedly hired Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley to the same position with the Boilermakers. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the news first.

The full-time positions remaining to be filled are offensive line coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach, and special teams coordinator. Those positions will be finalized within the next month.

Haley brings 31 years of coaching experience with him to West Lafayette, most recently being on PJ Fleck's staff at Minnesota. Walters and Haley have history together as they both coached at Missouri from 2017-2019 when Walters was the defensive coordinator and Haley was the defensive line coach, and later, senior associate head coach.

Prior to their stint together, Haley coached the defensive line at Texas, LSU, Mississippi State and had a two year stint in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Haley also has experience as a linebackers coach with Georgia Tech, Baylor, Clemson and Houston.

During his three decades in the coaching ranks, Haley has helped develop 11 NFL Draft picks, two of which being first round picks.

In 2012, Haley was on Les Miles' staff at LSU which saw the Tigers appear in the National Championship Game. Following that season, Barkevious Mingo and Michael Brockers were both picked in the top 12 of the 2012 NFL Draft.

At 56 years old, Haley is the oldest coach on Purdue's staff and adds experience to a young group.