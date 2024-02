Purdue football is reportedly set to lose a key off-field staffer to another Big Ten program as offensive graduate assistant and offensive line/tight ends assistant coach Caleb Wilson is expected to join the Washington staff as a quality control coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the move.

Wilson spent one season on Ryan Walters' staff in West Lafayette when the Boilermakers' head coach arrive last December. He was a key off-field staffer that made an impact on the recruiting trail.



The Boilermakers will now be on the hunt to replace Wilson on staff, with a potential focus on a graduate assistant that has experience with both offensive linemen and tight ends. Tight ends coach Seth Doege also departed this off-season, taking the offensive coordinator role at Marshall and having his role filled by Justin Sinz.