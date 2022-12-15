Want to keep up with the Purdue football coaching search? Become a subscriber to Boiler Upload. For a limited time we are offering a free 30 days of full access. Use Promo Code BOILERUP30 to become a subscriber today!

With the hiring of the defensive minded Ryan Walters as the new coach of Purdue football there was much interest as to who would handle the offensive side of the ball. It appears we have our answer.

Like Walters himself, Harrell is a young coach. He is only 37 and he had a very successful career at Texas Tech in the mid-2000s. He is the holder of eight NCAA records. He completed a record 512 passes in the 2007 season alone. His 134 touchdown passes for his career was also a record when his collegiate career was over. He was a product of the late Mike Leach's wide open passing game.

Harrell played very briefly in the NFL before moving over to coaching. He worked as an offensive analyst under Leach at Washington State, then as offensive coordinator for North Texas, USC, and West Virginia. This past season at West Virginia his offense averaged 30.8 points per game for a team that went 5-7. By comparison, Purdue averaged only 28.1 points per game this season, but had a better overall defense.

This will keep the passing game as the primary focus of the offense, but West Virginia did have a diverse attack with over 2,000 yards rushing as a team. He had three running backs go between 400 and 600 yards rushing.

Unlike under Jeff Brohm, Harrell will be more of a playcalling offensive coordinator, and he has experience in that role.