Purdue football has now filled the final position coach vacancy on the new staff. Ryan Walters has reportedly hired Miami (OH) running backs coach Lamar Conard to the same position in West Lafayette. Doug Samuels of FootballScoop reported the news first.

Conard returns to his alma mater, where he was a defensive back for the Boilermakers from 1996-1999. The Elkhart, Indiana native came to Purdue as a walk-on and was awarded a scholarship by Joe Tiller. During his four-year career, Conard registered 118 total tackles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions.

Conard returns to West Lafayette after spending five seasons as the running backs coach for Miami (OH). Before that, he was on the staff at Illinois State for nine seasons, where he coached the running backs and served as the recruiting coordinator over seven seasons.

The former Purdue defensive back started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Boilermakers under Joe Tiller in 2007 and 2008.