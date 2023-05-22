Another piece of Purdue's non-conference slate is now in place. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has reported that the Boilermakers will take on Xavier in the 2023 Gavitt Games next season.

The Big Ten has had the upper hand in the conference matchup in recent memory, winning the challenge three out of the last four years it was held. Purdue is 2-2 in the Gavitt Games under head coach Matt Painter, winning their most recent matchup with Marquette last season.

Next season's matchup with Xavier will be the eighth meeting all time in the series, with Purdue holding a 2-5 record against the Musketeers. The last game between the two schools came in 2012 when Xavier beat the Boilermakers 63-57 in Mackey Arena. Sean Miller's group is coming off of a 27-10 season that resulted in a Sweet 16 appearance before losing to Texas.

Purdue is building its non-conference slate with another Power 5 opponent. Earlier this month, it was announced that Purdue would take on reigning SEC champions Alabama in Toronto next season.

The Boilermakers will also participate in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational from November 20-22 with Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and Chaminade. The bracket for the tournament has not been unveiled.

The other known non-conference tilt will be a home game for Purdue against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.