Report: Purdue vs. Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge ... again

This seems silly.

For the third time in five years and second consecutive season, Purdue will face Florida State in this season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Boilermakers due to visit the Seminoles.

Purdue traveled to Florida State for the Challenge in December of 2017, then the Seminoles visited West Lafayette. The two teams also met outside of the Challenge at the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic.

While Florida State is a formidable opponent and well respected program, Purdue undoubtedly would have preferred some variety in its draw, which is set by television decision-makers. A similar occurrence happened In recent years when Purdue drew back-to-back trips to Marquette as part of the Gavitt Games with the Big East.

Purdue is expected to be part of the Gavitt Games this year, almost certain to be a home game.

The Florida State game adds to a schedule that already includes a trip to the loaded PK85 event in Portland and a neutral-site game in Indianapolis against Davidson, as well as whatever game comes in the Gavitt series.