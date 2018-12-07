Due to injuries significantly worsening Purdue's existing depth problems at defensive tackle, Giovanni Reviere is moving inside for the Music City Bowl.

Lorenzo Neal's knee injury and veteran Keiwan Jones' absence from Friday's first bowl practice have caused Reviere to be moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and forced Purdue to get young outside rushers ready to see significant playing time in the Dec. 28 game.

Reviere, who was tied for fourth on the team with three sacks this season after making all 12 starts at defensive end, said Friday he eventually expected to be moved to tackle at some point in his college career. However, Purdue losing two significant contributors inside has sped up a process that defensive line coach Reggie Johnson said Friday wasn't likely to occur until spring practice.

"It's time to anchor down and get real because I'm really excited about the opportunity to play inside because I want to see if I can show these coaches what I can really do inside and out," Reviere said. "In my first spring, I started off inside, so I always kept it in the back of my mind that'll be the spot sooner or later."

With Reviere trying to learn tackle with a limited practice schedule before Purdue heads to Nashville on the morning of Christmas Eve, Johnson named freshmen Branson Deen and Willie Lane as possibilities to play end in the Music City Bowl.

Deen played three snaps of one game, the 41-10 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 10, this season. Deen's participation in the bowl game would still allow for him to maintain redshirt status for the 2018 season. Lane played in three games this season and earned two tackles from the defensive end spot in mop-up duty, but the 245-pounder hasn't seen action since the 46-7 win over Illinois on Oct. 13.

"Guys like Branson Deen immediately come to mind. He has some thickness and has a little heavier body and he'll have an opportunity to show what he can do with his frame," Johnson said. "In terms of Willie and Jeff Marks, those are guys that played a little at that position this year. We have a handful of guys we can throw in there, let them compete and see who wants to be on the field."

With Neal having played 70-80 snaps per game at the nose tackle position, Purdue will also turn to veteran backups Ray Ellis and Alex Criddle to handle some increased playing time against Auburn Dec. 28.