After Purdue played in the World University Games this summer, this Boilermaker team should have been as close to a known commodity coming into the season as any that came before it.

That didn't stop us from airmailing a bunch of preseason predictions in our annual Fearful Predictions analysis prior to the season.

More: Fearful Predictions — 10.31.2017

Below, we take a look back at some of the highlights, right and wrong.