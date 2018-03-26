Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 11:39:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Revisiting Our Predictions: Purdue's 2017-18 season

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

After Purdue played in the World University Games this summer, this Boilermaker team should have been as close to a known commodity coming into the season as any that came before it.

That didn't stop us from airmailing a bunch of preseason predictions in our annual Fearful Predictions analysis prior to the season.

More: Fearful Predictions — 10.31.2017

Below, we take a look back at some of the highlights, right and wrong.

X4rqmbuhdbfhcpkth26u
Everyone knew how good Carsen Edwards could be coming into this season, but would it happen this quickly?
AP

Awards Haul

From October: While it may seem like a mouthful, Vincent Edwards, Isaac Haas, Dakota Mathias and Carsen Edwards all seem positioned for All-Big Ten-type seasons.

While it would seem highly unlikely that Purdue gets four of the 15 All-Big Ten spots, it quite possibly can get three, as Wisconsin did last season despite its nosedive during the back half of its schedule.

Now: Carsen Edwards was first-team All-Big Ten and an All-American; Vincent Edwards was second-team All-Big Ten after illness and a late-season ankle injury contributed to taking him out of the Player-of-the-Year race; Haas was third-team All-Big Ten; Mathias was honorable mention.

Bottom Line: We did OK here, but this low-hanging fruit, kind of an easy call.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}