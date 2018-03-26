After Purdue played in the World University Games this summer, this Boilermaker team should have been as close to a known commodity coming into the season as any that came before it.
That didn't stop us from airmailing a bunch of preseason predictions in our annual Fearful Predictions analysis prior to the season.
More: Fearful Predictions — 10.31.2017
Below, we take a look back at some of the highlights, right and wrong.
Awards Haul
From October: While it may seem like a mouthful, Vincent Edwards, Isaac Haas, Dakota Mathias and Carsen Edwards all seem positioned for All-Big Ten-type seasons.
While it would seem highly unlikely that Purdue gets four of the 15 All-Big Ten spots, it quite possibly can get three, as Wisconsin did last season despite its nosedive during the back half of its schedule.
Now: Carsen Edwards was first-team All-Big Ten and an All-American; Vincent Edwards was second-team All-Big Ten after illness and a late-season ankle injury contributed to taking him out of the Player-of-the-Year race; Haas was third-team All-Big Ten; Mathias was honorable mention.
Bottom Line: We did OK here, but this low-hanging fruit, kind of an easy call.
