Purdue freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore has been named a finalist for a national award.

The Boilermakers most dynamic playmaker in the 2018 season was named among five finalists named by the Louisville Sports Commission for the 2018 Paul Hornung Award. The award has been presented since 2010 to the most versatile player in major college football. The other four finalists were Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Marcus Green, Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry and Michigan State running back Connor Heyward. The finalists announcement was made by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the Award, along with football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 5.

Moore, who played his final year of high school football at Trinity High School in Louisville, leads the Big Ten Conference and is third nationally with 1,537 all-purpose yards at 170.8 per game. The 5-foot-9 receiver leads Purdue in receptions (74), receiving yards (833) and touchdowns (seven).

Moore is third in the Big Ten in kickoff return yards (459) and is third nationally in receptions. Moore has already been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season after his performances against Northwestern, Boston College and Ohio State.