To the surprise of no one, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore has been Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his first week of college football.

Against Northwestern Thursday night, Moore set a school-record with 313 all-purpose yards, totaling 109 yards on 11 catches, 79-yard and 125 kickoff return yards. He scored on a 32-yard catch and 76-yard run.