For the fourth time this season, Rondale Moore was presented with Freshman of the Week honors following his debut performance in the Bucket Game Saturday.

The wide receiver who leads the league in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,164) and touchdowns (12) accumulated 141 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win at Indiana. Moore's season-long reception total marks just the third time in Big Ten history an individual has hit the century mark in catches.

Moore's performance in the Bucket Game was his seventh game with 100 or more receiving yards on the season, tying the school record for a single-season.

"We knew he would be a difference-maker and I probably undersold him to be quite honest with you," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after the win. "Nobody stopped him. Nobody contained him and numerous teams tried this season."

With the win, Purdue (6-6, 5-4 in Big Ten) earned bowl eligibility for the second straight season and will learn its postseason destination this Sunday.