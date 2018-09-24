Rondale Moore named Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week again
A month into his college career, Rondale Moore already has his second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor.
After previously sharing it following the season opener vs. Northwestern, the Boilermaker wide receiver does so again this week after catching eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue's 30-13 win over Boston College Saturday.
