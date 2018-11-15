When asked about his health status this week, Rondale Moore cut off the question with a four-word declaration.

"I'm one hundred percent," Purdue's freshman wide receiver said Tuesday.

Moore, who hasn't had a reception of more than 18 yards in the Boilermakers' last three games, has been hobbled throughout this season with lower body issues but has been active in practice sessions throughout the last two weeks. The 5-foot-9 slot receiver hasn't been wearing a non-contact red jersey with the exception of a one-week stretch in October.

Moore has learned in his rookie season that everything he does off the field is as critical as what he does on the practice field.

"Whether it's your nutrition, your recovery or all of it because I've really had to learn how to properly preserve your body throughout a long season," Moore said.

Moore was selected as a semifinalist Monday for The Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top receiver in college football. Moore leads the Big Ten Conference with 82 receptions is No. 21 nationally with 909 receiving yards.

"Without question he helps our offense a lot of ways, whether he gets the ball or not, he's going to demand the attention of the defense," Brohm said on Nov. 5. "Whether that's from a stationary position or by putting him in motion and you get their eyes on him, it definitely helps our offense and other guys get open."

Moore said Tuesday he's been utilizing the film room more recently to find openings in the myriad of zone defenses he's been facing since being recognized as one of the top receivers in the nation in this Purdue passing game.

"I get a lot less man-to-man defenses but I haven't seen a lot of bracketed coverage, but I've seen doubles and a lot of newer coverages too," Moore said. "The game has slowed down for me throughout this season and it's a lot more fun when you know what you're doing out there. The thing that stays the same is the safety will have his eyes on me wherever I go in my route."

Moore's versatility has been on display this season as he's taken over punt return duties along with his season-long kick return job. The freshman receiver is third nationally with an average of 172 all-purpose yards per game and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst spoke Monday about how impressed he was that Jeff Brohm finds unique ways to use him in games.

"He is a heck of a football player,” Chryst said. “What also stands out is the number of different ways he impacts the game.”

Moore will take the Ross-Ade Stadium field for the final time this season Saturday against Wisconsin (3:30, BTN) hoping to help Purdue get to the six-win mark for bowl eligibility. With all the speculation surrounding Jeff Brohm and the Louisville opening, Moore said he'd prefer to sit down with the Boilermakers coach at the end of the regular season and discuss what the future holds for both of them.

"The whole experience (at Purdue) has been amazing even beyond football," Moore said. "To meet all the people I've been introduced to has been great and I love the atmosphere here and the people I'm surrounded with. The fans have been great."



