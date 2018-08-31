The throw was a bit behind him, but Rondale Moore dropped his first college pass.

A lot of young players would have been affected by it.

Not this one.

"Next play, all the time," Moore said. "It doesn't matter what happens — if I scored a touchdown, dropped a pass ... next play.

"(That's) how I was raised, what I was taught, what they preach here at Purdue. When something goes bad at receiver, you have to look to the next play, because everybody's looking at you."

Now, everyone's looking at Moore for a lot of reasons, because the Boilermaker freshman shook off that early drop by making history.

In totaling 313 all-purpose yards, Moore needed just 60 minutes of college football to break Purdue's school record in that category, Otis Armstrong's mark of 312 that stood for more than 45 years.

"Not good enough," Moore said. "We didn't win. In our receivers room, we like to pride ourselves on the receivers doing the most. If we have a bad practice, or a bad day, we take it upon us like it's our fault every time, so it wasn't good enough."

That's part of what Purdue loves about its new prodigious talent at wide receiver — his approach, in addition to his immense talent.

That talent is already a foundational element for the Boilermakers all over the field.

Moore caught 11 passes for 109 yards, including a 32-yard TD to get Purdue on the board, capping a drive he initiated with a 37-yard kickoff return.

