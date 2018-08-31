Rondale Moore steals the show in his Boilermaker debut
The throw was a bit behind him, but Rondale Moore dropped his first college pass.
A lot of young players would have been affected by it.
Not this one.
"Next play, all the time," Moore said. "It doesn't matter what happens — if I scored a touchdown, dropped a pass ... next play.
"(That's) how I was raised, what I was taught, what they preach here at Purdue. When something goes bad at receiver, you have to look to the next play, because everybody's looking at you."
Now, everyone's looking at Moore for a lot of reasons, because the Boilermaker freshman shook off that early drop by making history.
In totaling 313 all-purpose yards, Moore needed just 60 minutes of college football to break Purdue's school record in that category, Otis Armstrong's mark of 312 that stood for more than 45 years.
"Not good enough," Moore said. "We didn't win. In our receivers room, we like to pride ourselves on the receivers doing the most. If we have a bad practice, or a bad day, we take it upon us like it's our fault every time, so it wasn't good enough."
That's part of what Purdue loves about its new prodigious talent at wide receiver — his approach, in addition to his immense talent.
That talent is already a foundational element for the Boilermakers all over the field.
Moore caught 11 passes for 109 yards, including a 32-yard TD to get Purdue on the board, capping a drive he initiated with a 37-yard kickoff return.
Terry Wright with three (3!) blocks on the play to spring Rondale Moore for the TD!pic.twitter.com/3BOtpnx7Ok— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 31, 2018
When Purdue needed to pick up a third-and-one deep in its own territory later, it ran a jet sweep for Moore, who followed a series of blocks from fellow receiver Terry Wright and scored from 79 yards out.
And he averaged 25 yards on five kickoff returns, a number kept down by Purdue's defense, which didn't allow Northwestern to score — and thus kick off — after halftime.
Moore will be the story of the game come Friday morning.
A star, it seems, was born Thursday night at Purdue.
"Believe it or not," Jeff Brohm said, "that's what he showed in practice."
The diminutive rookie impressed everyone, except perhaps himself.
"I'd rather have the win than all the yards," Moore said. "For me, that's staying in the playbook, speaking to Elijah and David as much as I can, watch as much film as I can, just study under Coach Brohm and Coach (JaMarcus Shephard) as much as I can and keep learning the game."
