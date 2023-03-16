News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-16 10:03:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Round of 64: March 16th, 2023 Schedule, Result of FDU vs Texas Southern

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Fairleigh Dickinson Blows Out Texas Southern 

Fairleigh Dickinson was the underdog in its matchup against Texas Southern yesterday. But, when the final buzzer went off, the Knights saw themselves winning the game 84 to 61.

FDU starts the smallest lineup in the country, with two guards under 5-9 and their "big" man is only 6-6. They love to press, play up-tempo, and foul.

FDU may give Purdue some issues early as they adjust to their frantic style of play, but Purdue should be just fine.

Don't tell their head coach that though, as he apparently thinks he can beat the Boilermakers.

March 16th, 2023 - Round of 64 Schedule

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV

Purdue's East Region, Games to Watch Today

Games of note, Duke vs Oral Roberts and Louisiana vs Tennessee. If Purdue were to make it to the Sweet 16, they would play one of these four teams, with Duke appearing to be the national favorite to make it to the Sweet 16 of those four.

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}