Fairleigh Dickinson was the underdog in its matchup against Texas Southern yesterday. But, when the final buzzer went off, the Knights saw themselves winning the game 84 to 61.

FDU starts the smallest lineup in the country, with two guards under 5-9 and their "big" man is only 6-6. They love to press, play up-tempo, and foul.

FDU may give Purdue some issues early as they adjust to their frantic style of play, but Purdue should be just fine.

Don't tell their head coach that though, as he apparently thinks he can beat the Boilermakers.