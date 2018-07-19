Purdue will play at least two Power 5 Conference opponents in three of the next season including the upcoming 2018 campaign.

The rebuilding process of Purdue football will not include loading up the non-conference schedule with wins coming from bought games from lower leagues. Not as long as Jeff Brohm is in charge. The Boliermakers’ second-year head coach left no doubt how he felt about perceived cupcake scheduling as he detailed his philosophy on non-conference scheduling during a 15-minute radio interview segment on The Dan Dakich Show Wednesday afternoon. "I'm a little old school when it comes to scheduling," Brohm said. Brohm said he’d prefer to emulate his college coach, Howard Schnellenberger, in scheduling his program’s three non-conference games most years. During his time at Louisville, Schnellenberger showed a willingness to play practically anybody in the nation.

"There's quite a few Big Ten teams that have zero Power 5 (opponents) in their non-conference. We have two (and) we’'ll have two every year," Brohm said. "If it were up to me, we'd have three."

Purdue's non-conference opponents from 2018-21 2018 2019 2020 2021 Eastern Michigan at Nevada Memphis Oregon State Missouri Vanderbilt Air Force Notre Dame Boston College TCU at Boston College TBA

And it's that last 'if it were up to me' line where Purdue athletics director Mike Bobinski almost has to save his head football coach from himself. Since taking the AD post in Aug. 2016, Bobinski has spoken repeatedly about being smart with football scheduling with the restrictions that come with a nine-game conference slate, bowl-eligibility considerations and season ticket revenue to consider. Purdue's non-conference scheduling over the next four years is a reflection of the partnership between Bobinski and Brohm as the Boilermakers will play six of those 11 scheduled non-conference games against Power 5 Conference opponents and 10 of the aforementioned 11 inside Ross-Aide Stadium. Purdue also has agreed to a home-and-home series versus Oregon State in 2021 and 2024 along with a road game against Virginia Tech in 2023. The Boliermakers also signed a renewal of the rivalry game against Notre Dame every year from 2024-2028, with games in the even-numbered years being in West Lafayette.

Including his three-year tenure at Western Kentucky, Jeff Brohm's program has scheduled at least two Power 5 Conference opponents in its non-league schedule every season.

In 2018, Purdue is one of only 12 Power 5 Conference schools to have multiple major programs in its non-conference slate. Six Power 5 Conference schools (Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Washington State, Illinois and Minnesota) do not play a single power program in their non-league slates. By 2016, all Southeastern Conference schools were required to schedule at least one Power 5 Conference opponent among its four non-conference games. However, unlike the Big Ten's nine-game league schedule, SEC schools have continued to keep their conference slate to just eight games and allowed all their members to schedule an opponent from the lower level of Football Championship Subdivision variety. "You'll see more and more SEC teams and teams like to schedule nobody schools, cupcakes to make sure they have the proper record to get to the end," Brohm said. "You know what? It is a concern. I'm not going to say it's not but you see more and more teams doing that now. For us, we want to (schedule Power 5 Conference opponents). There's a lot of pluses come out of it."

Brohm and Bobinski have operated a football scheduling philosophy that won't shy away from playing quality opponents.