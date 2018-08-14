Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 14:16:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Running back withdraws Purdue commitment

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
E7h0of7li63hfyr2c0ry
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Running back Demetrius Mauney, who's been committed to Purdue since June, announced Tuesday he's re-opening his recruitment, citing a desire to remain closer to his North Carolina home.

He's been one of two running backs committed to the Boilermakers, the other being Tennessee's Da'Joun Hewitt.

After Mauney's commitment seemingly closed the book on running back recruiting for Purdue, it may not return to that market, though scholarship space is at a premium.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}