Running back Demetrius Mauney, who's been committed to Purdue since June, announced Tuesday he's re-opening his recruitment, citing a desire to remain closer to his North Carolina home.

He's been one of two running backs committed to the Boilermakers, the other being Tennessee's Da'Joun Hewitt.

After Mauney's commitment seemingly closed the book on running back recruiting for Purdue, it may not return to that market, though scholarship space is at a premium.