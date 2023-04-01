After almost two weeks of typical practices, Purdue football finally went live on Saturday. The 1st of April marked one of two scrimmages the Boilermakers will have during their month-long spring practice slate. Head coach Ryan Walters said the scrimmage was a success for the team and gave them insight into how they've progressed thus far.

"Had fun. It was, you know, first live situations, a lot of lessons learned just in terms of operations," Walters said. "We were able to see what's real and what's not."

It was the first time the Boilermakers had been able to put what they'd been working on to the test. Walters shared that the coaching staff scripted upwards of 90 plays, and they "got most of them in" over the two-hour practice period.

Purdue split the scrimmage into four parts on Saturday, working on several different downs and distances and specific situations. Walters broke down how the Boilermakers ran their first scrimmage of the spring.

"The way we sort of attacked situational football, we start off just first down, then we went to first and second down. Then, we introduced third downs. Then we introduced the red area. So, we kind of broke it up in four parts today as well in the live scenarios," Walters said.

After months of going through the transition period, conducting winter workouts, and getting a glimpse of the 2023 Boilermakers during practice, Walters and the other Purdue coaches have a good sense of where the roster is at.

There are a limited amount of things the team can work on during spring practice with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA. However, Walters identified how he measures success and improvements during this stretch.

"I think it's a steady improvement. I don't know if I'd necessarily say rapid. I think that's sort of impossible in this arena. There's too many moving parts," Walters said. "We measure success in the springtime just by steady improvement, which is just not making the same mistakes you know from practice two to three, practice three to four, and so on. So I think guys are understanding that."

Along with the limited amount of live reps comes the difficulty of knowing exactly how each phase of the team is actually performing. That was no different in Saturday's scrimmage, as both offense and defense had their moments.

Walters shared that the Purdue offense executed and produced some explosive plays during the intra-squad scrimmage, while the defense also forced a handful of turnovers.

"You know, it's hard in scrimmages. I was happy at times on defense. I was happy at times with the offense. I'm also learning as the head guy -- not to take sides all the time," Walters said. "I don't know if there's a winner and loser. We all win -- at least I can say we all win as a head coach."