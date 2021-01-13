GoldandBlack - S/LB Tyler Coyle will not return in 2021

Purdue safety/linebacker Tyler Coyle will not return to Purdue for an extra season of eligibility in 2021.

Coyle arrived from UConn prior to the 2020 season as a grad transfer. He played in just four games, making 13 tackles with a pass break up.

Fellow 2020 Boilermaker seniors Derrick Barnes (LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) have publicly said they are moving on to pursue pro careers. Now, Coyle is in that group.

Coyle is currently training for a pro career at Boost Performance in Nashville He will take part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The game has been canceled due to COVID-19. According to the bowl's website, "organizers will instead hold a virtual program for draft prospects that will allow it to carry out one of its missions other than the game: to educate incoming pros on the business and lifestyle changes that come with an NFL career."



The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.

Three Purdue seniors or grad student are known to be returning next season. Wideout Jackson Anthrop, offensive tackle Greg Long and linebacker/end Semisi Fakasiieiki.

It's unknown what the other 2020 seniors will do: K J.D. Dellinger, DT Anthony Watts, DT Lorenzo Neal. Stay? Or go?