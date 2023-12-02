It was hard to believe the first time Northwestern hosted a #1 Purdue team and upset them. And, boy, did they upset them him last year. After the game, a furious, scary-quiet Zach Edey stone-stared media as we asked him about the game, the fouls, the not fouls, and the loss. Edey didn't have many words for us, he was a furious giant tired of a hostile atmosphere that feasted on a swallowed whistle. This year, Matt Painter gives the refs all the applause. He said they called a fantastic game after #1 Purdue, again, fell to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena. There's no whistle to blame, just a guard that Purdue couldn't contain. Again Zach Edey had to stand in front of us, a 7-4 windshield catching all the question splatter from another Purdue loss based around way too many turnovers and not enough made shots. Zach Edey was terrific, again, scoring 35 for Purdue and grabbing 14 rebounds. It should have been another all-time stat collecting game, a highlight tape of his dominance from one end of the floor to another, but instead, he was one of two thirty point scorers. At the other end, Boo Buie was making everything, getting twisting, contorting floaters and long threes to go in. He was also getting to the foul line, a lot. As much as some things stay the same, new wrinkles also show up, and for Purdue, putting the other team to the line is a new thing. Purdue didn't put anyone on the line last year. Against Northwestern, Painter's squad sent the Wildcats to the free throw line 32 times. So despite Purdue going to the line 41 times on its own, it wasn't the normal advantage it's used to having. "Had the fewest amount of fouls in the country last year," Painter said of his squad. "So like when you work really hard on not fouling and you're fouling him [Buie], you're just letting him get his head up. You know, hat's off to him... he was magnificent. He was great." But this wasn't the same Zach Edey that faced media last year. It wasn't the same Fletcher Loyer either. Braden Smith, despite 6 turnovers, didn't look like the same player as last year. He about triple-doubled again, going for 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists. But while the positives seem to extend up towards that proverbial ceiling Purdue has seemed to raise with maturation and added talent, its floor remains filled with the same monsters. Purdue turned it over 17 times to just 3 for Northwestern. When Purdue scored 88 points, it still only went 5 of 19 from three.

But Edey wasn't seething after the game. It helps that the refs actually called the fouls this game, not all of them, but they never will. Edey went to the line 20 times where he made 15 of them. He fouled out two Northwestern bigs and four other players had 4 fouls for the Wildcats. "They fouled our big guy 15 times," Matt Painter said after the game, finding just a bit of humor through the fog of another major upset. "And we actually had refs this year that called it and it was pretty cool." It's no secret Edey wasn't pleased with the officiating after this game last season, but it's a year later and Edey's tone is subdued, not heated after the loss. "We almost had double their rebounds," Edey said, making sense of the game. "Clean up those turnovers, get five or six more shots, it's a different ball game... they didn't turn it over. We need to force more turnovers on their end." He isn't shying away from responsibility after the game either. Despite carrying the load offensively, there's not a Boiler on the team that will be happy with Purdue's defensive performance, giving up 92 points and allowing three Wildcats to go for more than 20 points. "It starts, it all starts with me," Edey said. "I've got to be better." Purdue went into its first Big Ten game on a high, the highest ranked team in the country after beating #11, #7, and #4 in succession. But again, this Purdue team presents itself as a riddle. It competes, it beats, and plays its best ball against the best competition. And again, it loses itself and the ball too much against the little guys.

But there's an eery lack of reaction from sophomore guard, Fletcher Loyer, after the game. As family stands a few feet away near the court talking to the last few players who hadn't left for the locker room yet, Loyer is calm, and just beyond him is Lance Jones, who grew up around Evanston, and wanted this one, bad.



One of them is from here, Evanston, the other has been here.



Loyer's only a sophomore, but basketball is in his blood. He's grown up in NBA arenas, and has grown up even more in just his sophomore year of college basketball.

"That's interesting," Loyer said after the game when asked what his team takes from this loss. "Last year if we would have lost this game, it would have really hurt us more. But I think this year we sit in that locker room and we look at everyone around us and we know what we have. And we know we can win a national championship. And I think that this loss isn't gonna change our mindset. A few guys had their heads down in there, but I look at this starting five, I look at the guys that play thirty, forty mintues a game, and not one of them had their head down. I think it's a different mindset this year. We have a different goal. We know exactly what we can do. This early loss doesn't change it. We're gonna come back and be better."



Loyer has been here before, in this exact place, at the wrong side of the score as the #1 team in the country. Lance Jones came to Purdue to have that experience, but Jones had a rough return home to the Evanston area, getting called for his fifth foul late, and having to finish the game from the bench.



Loyer might be a few years Jones' junior, but Loyer has taken a leadership role on the team, and sometimes its the voice that speaks up after a disappointment that team's need the most.



"Lance was a little upset, obviously," Loyer said about the Southern Illinois transfer. "He really wanted to win - obviously we all want - but this one was really marked on his calendar, back in his home town, and he had his head down a little bit."



"I said, 'You're not doing that.' We know what we have in this locker room. We know what we can do."



It was a sentiment Braden Smith echoed after the game as well. The season is a marathon. They've all been here before. The goal isn't to win November. Purdue's already done that.



It's a new tone from a team that's facing old issues.





Which is this year's Purdue?



Off the court, Purdue is saying the right things. On the court, it's doing the same things. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers.



Is Purdue getting the upsets out of the way now? Has this team learned how to handle a loss?



After the loss to Northwestern last season, Purdue went on to lose again, the very next game, to Maryland on the road. It was when the cracks started to look real. It was Purdue's worst game of the season, until March.



But this team is still confident. Confident that its better, and the goals are all still ahead of them and achievable.



Some cracks turn into breaks. Purdue did that last season. Some cracks, they show where you need to grow. Purdue will start to answer those questions Monday when it plays host to Iowa at Mackey Arena.





