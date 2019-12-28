PDF: Purdue-Central Michigan stats

Sasha Stefanovic made 7-of-10 three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points while Purdue quieted one of college basketball's highest-scoring teams, the result being the Boilermakers' 97-62 win over Central Michigan in their non-conference finale.

Eric Hunter added 16 points, and Matt Haarms — in his return from a two-game absence — added 11. Trevion Williams with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Central Michigan, which came in ranked third nationally in scoring shot sub-40 percent and turned the ball over 20 times.

More to come ...