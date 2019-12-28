News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 12:54:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sasha Stefanovic buries Central Michigan with threes in Purdue victory

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Sasha Stefanovic hit a career-high vs. Central Michigan and Matt Haarms returned from a concussion.
Sasha Stefanovic hit a career-high vs. Central Michigan and Matt Haarms returned from a concussion. (USA Today Sports)

PDF: Purdue-Central Michigan stats

Sasha Stefanovic made 7-of-10 three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points while Purdue quieted one of college basketball's highest-scoring teams, the result being the Boilermakers' 97-62 win over Central Michigan in their non-conference finale.

Eric Hunter added 16 points, and Matt Haarms — in his return from a two-game absence — added 11. Trevion Williams with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Central Michigan, which came in ranked third nationally in scoring shot sub-40 percent and turned the ball over 20 times.

More to come ...

