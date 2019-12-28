Sasha Stefanovic buries Central Michigan with threes in Purdue victory
PDF: Purdue-Central Michigan stats
Sasha Stefanovic made 7-of-10 three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points while Purdue quieted one of college basketball's highest-scoring teams, the result being the Boilermakers' 97-62 win over Central Michigan in their non-conference finale.
Eric Hunter added 16 points, and Matt Haarms — in his return from a two-game absence — added 11. Trevion Williams with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Central Michigan, which came in ranked third nationally in scoring shot sub-40 percent and turned the ball over 20 times.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.