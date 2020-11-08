 GoldandBlack - Saturday Night Simulcast: Purdue's off week, the Big Ten schedule and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 10:06:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Saturday Night Simulcast: Purdue's off week, the Big Ten schedule and more

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
GoldandBlack.com staff
In tonight's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Night Simulcast, we discuss the weekend in the Big Ten, Purdue-Northwestern and more.

In tonight's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Night Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we this weekend's Big Ten results, Purdue weekend idle and more.

Audio version

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}