Scouting Report Video: Purdue assistant coach Greg Gary on Texas Tech

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
BOSTON — Purdue will face one of the better defensive teams it's seen all season Friday, if not the best, when it meets Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

Purdue assistant coach Greg Gary breaks down the Red Raiders here in our FREE scouting report video.

