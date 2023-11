As early National Signing Day draws closer, Ryan Walters and Purdue are ramping up their pursuit of several JUCO prospects in the class of 2024. The Boilermakers took two JUCO recruits last cycle (Jayden Dixon-Veal and Issiah Walker), although Walker never made it to West Lafayette and recently committed to Colorado.

Purdue hopes that number increases in 2024 as it looks to fill in some positions of need.