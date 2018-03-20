Analysis ($): Day 6 | What stood out

Without graduated Anthony Mahoungou and Gregory Phillips this spring, Purdue doesn't have a lot of experienced receivers on the field.

But that doesn't mean there's a lack of play-making potential.

There may be more of that now than a year ago, particularly with Isaac Zico and Terry Wright — two former junior college transfers — enjoying solid springs.

"I certainly do (see potential)," wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinaor JaMarcus Shephard said Monday following Purdue's sixth spring practice. "You saw it in Zico. At times this (last) year, you saw that he had big-time play-making ability. Even with Terry Wright, you saw it, they just weren't putting it all together. Now, they're getting the bulk of the reps, the bulk of the plays.

"Now, it'll be a situation where it's, 'Hey, I've done this in practice over and over again. There's no pressure now and now I can go out there and do it in a game. At you hope that's the result."

Purdue needs it to be.

In Mahoungou in particular, the Boilermakers lose their downfield playmaker. But those looking to replace the productivity — nearly 700 yards and eight touchdowns — have better physical skills, at least in that they're faster and probably more agile.

They're inexperienced, though, too. Zico and Wright played only last season at Purdue, with the typical ups and downs of first-year JUCOs. Jared Sparks, who is out after ankle surgery, is only now a full-time wide receiver after splitting time at quarterback in '17.

KeyRon Catlett was a reserve as a freshman last season, playing only sparingly on offense. And Benaiah Franklin, who is in his third year, hasn't played much either. D'J Edwards and Tyler Hamilton redshirted, and Amad Anderson Jr. is a true freshman, having enrolled early. Jarrett Burgess, a senior, is out with an injury.

Only Jackson Anthrop, who led Purdue with 47 receptions last season, can claim much experience, and he's only a sophomore.

"Having a lot of guys in the rotation and getting depth, that's the most important thing," Anthrop said. "Losing Greg and Anthony on the outside hurts, but I know Isaac and Terry and Jared and Jarrett and all those guys, they're going to come in and make big plays as well."