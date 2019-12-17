PDF: Purdue-Ohio stats

ATHENS, Ohio — All that ailed Purdue Sunday at Nebraska seemed like a distant memory Tuesday night at Ohio University, as the Boilermakers didn't miss a beat without Matt Haarms and made all the shots they've been missing much of the season, blitzing the Bobcats 69-51.

Eric Hunter scored a career-high 18, Trevion Williams 14, Jahaad Proctor 12 and Nojel Eastern 11.

Fueled by its defense and the transition opportunities afforded by forced turnovers, Purdue led by as many as 20 points in the first half.

Ohio narrowed It to six In the second half,

Haarms missed the game with a concussion. His status for this weekend's meeting with Butler at the Crossroads Classic is unknown.