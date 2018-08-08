SIGN UP NOW (Promo code GetGear99)

Now, for a limited time only, sign up for an annual, one-year membership to GoldandBlack.com and get $99 worth of gear FREE from the Rivals Fan Store.

With Purdue's much anticipated 2018 football season nearing, recruiting riding a wave of momentum and basketball season not all that far off either, it's a great time to join GoldandBlack.com anyway.

Now, it's even better if you take advantage of this deal, which would virtually pay for itself in FREE gear from the Rivals Fan Store, Purdue apparel included. At the very least, it's free holiday gifts.

SIGN UP NOW RIGHT HERE USING PROMO CODE GetGear99

SIGN UP NOW



**** Make sure to use the promo code GetGear99 ****