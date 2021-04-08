This has been a position of strength in recent seasons. And that will continue, even with Rondale Moore off a year early to the NFL.

Moore almost didn't return in 2020, opting out amid the pandemic before deciding to play his junior season once the Big Ten announced it would play football. But the dynamic Moore had minimal impact last season, playing in only the final three games while dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out the first three games of 2020.



Purdue also saw Amad Anderson, Jr. (Temple) and Jared Sparks (Louisiana Monroe) transfer, but neither figured prominently in the plans for 2021.



The Boilermakers have moved forward with every other key member of the wideout unit back. Here's what we know and don't know about a position that has some intriguing young talent.

