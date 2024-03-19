It's hard to imagine just how much was going through Ryan Walters' head when Purdue started spring practice nearly a year ago today. A new program, community and an exciting opportunity for the then first year head coach was marred by a depleted roster, coupled with a plethora of injured Boilermakers on the sidelines. That level of uncertainty is in the rear view mirror for Walters and the Boilermakers, who have gotten off to a much cleaner start to year two in West Lafayette. "Night and day difference. You know the roster. You know what you're trying to accomplish. You're not trying to figure things out, you know what I mean? We got to keep most of the staff as well, so there's some cohesion there. So just in a much, much more, I don't want to say comfortable, but much more educated place," Walters said following the first spring practice of the year. The returning core of players for Purdue has also taken a step forward in year two under Walters. With a better understanding of what is to be expected, a number of key players have already begun taking leadership roles on and off the field, which has Walters pleased. "They know the standard. They're not figuring out what the routine is. You know, they're speaking the same language. They're holding each other accountable a lot more than what we saw a year ago already. So, that's a positive. You're starting to see leaders emerge much, much sooner," Walters said.

Two such leaders also spoke to the media on Tuesday morning, redshirt senior quarterback Hudson Card and sophomore All-American safety Dillon Thieneman. Both of whom have stepped up as the clear leaders on their respective sides of the football. "I think the guys really respect him as a leader and so you're starting to see him be more vocal in year two in the system for a quarterback," Walters said of his star signal caller Card. "The work he did on the field and the way he carried himself in the locker room, you have to listen. You're a fool not to. So, I'm glad that he's comfortable stepping into a leadership role," Walters added about Thieneman becoming a leader for the Purdue defense. Along with the returning cast of Card and Thieneman, along with the likes of Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow, Kydran Jenkins, and Devin Mockobee, transfer portal additions have played a big part in the construction of the roster for a second consecutive off-season. The Purdue head coach admits that the influx of talent may never have materialized if not for the Boilermaker Alliance putting him and his coaching staff in a position to go out and land a top 15 transfer class in the country (according to Rivals). "It's leaps and bounds, like we wouldn't have been able to sign any of the guys that we signed in the portal a year ago. We didn't really get on phone with them. I'm not saying that we were the highest bidder by any means, or I wouldn't say bidder, but the highest collective opportunity. But because of the strength of the collective and what we have available we were able to get in the conversation. When you get them on campus, Purdue speaks for itself, and the facilities speak for themselves, and I think the the atmosphere here is unique and attractive to guys that are 19 to 22," Walters said. Purdue has welcomed 14 transfer into the fold, with an increased focus on both the offensive line and wide receiver positions, which were two areas of need heading into 2024.