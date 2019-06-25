MORE: Story 10 | Story 9 | Story 8 | Story 7 | Story 6 | Story 5



Purdue led Virginia, 69-67, with 17 seconds hanging on the clock and Ryan Cline headed to the free-throw line for a one-and-one. Make both, and the Boilermakers would have basically iced the game and a trip to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Well, you know what happened next …

Cline made the first freebie, missed the second—and Virginia executed a miracle play en route to sinking a game-tying, last-second shot that forced overtime. The Cavaliers took command in the extra session, winning 80-75. UVa’s 17 offensive rebounds and 39-31 overall rebounding edge proved to be critical.

There would be no Final Four run for Purdue. Still, that doesn't diminish what the program accomplished in the run-up to its first Elite Eight trip since 2000. In fact, it was just the Boilermakers’ third Elite Eight trip since Joe Barry Carroll led the 1980 squad to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Even though Purdue came up short, it was an NCAA tournament Purdue fans won’t soon forget. And it was fueled by a performance for the ages by Carsen Edwards that will live on forever.

Edwards began the 2019 Big Dance with 26 points in an opening win vs. Old Dominion. He was just getting warmed up. Edwards put on a clinic in tallying 26 points vs. defending national championship Villanova in the second round, pushing Purdue to the Sweet 16 for a third season in a row. Next came 29 points vs. Tennessee highlighted by Edwards drawing a foul with 1.7 seconds left while attempting a 3-pointer. He hit two of his three free throws, sending the game to overtime where the Boilermakers prevailed.

Then, Edwards saved his best for last with another 42-point effort vs. Virginia in the Elite Eight in Louisville. The electric Edwards hit 14-of-25 shots, 10-of-19 from 3-point land and was 4-of-4 on free throws. What made that ultra impressive was the fact the Cavaliers were statistically the best defense in the nation. Didn't matter. Edwards wouldn't be stopped.

Edwards was named the Most Outstanding Player of the South regional, becoming the first player to win the honor from a losing team since Davidson’s Stephen Curry in 2008. Edwards scored the most points (139) through four NCAA Tournament game since 2000. The previous record holder? It was Curry--a player whom Edwards sometimes is compared to--with 128 points.

Had he played two more games, Edwards likely would have broken the NCAA tourney record of 184 points. Regardless, Purdue's run to the Elite Eight made this one of the top stories of 2018-19.